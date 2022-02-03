TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The start of Black History Month kicked off the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development’s Black Belt book drive – Alabama’s Black Belt includes 13 counties.

The goal for economic development’s book drive is to get one book for every student in every school in the belt. The center partnered with many organizations on and off the UA campus – including the Tuscaloosa Public Library’s donation of 20,000 books. Anna Kutbay with the Center for Economic Development encourages you to do the same.

“Go through your books at home and see if there’s anything you’re willing to part with,” Senior Researcher with UACED, Kutbay said. “When you part with them, think of the student you’re impacting. Think of the students who may be getting a new library or getting a book that you may have loved before.”

Kutbay tells CBS 42 they’re looking to help communities in Alabama’s Black Belt improve literacy rights, foster education and encourage students to take on learning on their own. Anybody can donate books – they encourage folks to donate books for students in grades K-12.

“We recommend donating ooks that you’d find on a reading list,” Kutbay said. “So, the classics – books that have won awards and we also like to encourage people to donate their SAT and ACT prep books for the high schoolers.”

If you’d like to donate as a student at the University of Alabama, you can donate your gently used or new books into blue bins around campus. Anyone is welcome to do the same or drop your donations off at UACED in Tuscaloosa.