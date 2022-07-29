TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of University of Alabama students are moving back to Tuscaloosa into off-campus apartments and houses this week. There were many U-Hauls and other moving trucks unloading boxes as students were moving back Friday morning.

Morgan Kidd and her best friend Halli Webb are UA sophomore students who are excited for their second year of classes at the University of Alabama. The 19-year-old students are best friends who met after being chosen to be Crimsonettes for the Million Dollar Band.

“The boxes and packing up is something you don’t look forward to, but it’s so much fun to live with your best friend and experience things together,” Kidd said. “Being a University of Alabama student is a blessing in itself. Just walking to class … makes me very grateful and thankful I am able to attend this school.”

Webb says she is excited to share a house and not have to stay in a dorm this year.

“It was fun to have everyone in the same building in Tutwiler but I think having my own room and kitchen will be a lot better,” Webb said.

Early move-in for UA students begins Wednesday for students wanting to move into dorm housing. Classes start on August 17. UA officials expect more than 38,000 students to enroll this semester.