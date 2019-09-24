UA researchers: Cicada season ends in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The nights are about to be a whole lot quieter!

Cicadas, known for their droning sounds that fill the night, are gone from the state, according to John Abbott, the director of museum research and collections at the University of Alabama.

Around 20 species of cicadas call Alabama home and crawl from underground from May to September. These are known as annual cicadas.

The annual cicadas will come out after spending two to five years underground, then the males make the droning sound we hear to attract females. Then the insect mate, produce eggs and die in about three to four weeks.

“It is loud,” Abbot said. “In fact, the loudest insect in the world is a cicada species from Africa.”

While the annual cicada season is over, we can still expect to see them once the weather begins to get hot again in May.

