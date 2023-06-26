TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Capstone College of Nursing is addressing the need to grow and diversify Alabama’s nursing education workforce with the support of more than $3.5 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Dr. Susan Welch, associate professor with the Capstone College of Nursing, secured the funding from the department’s Employment and Training Administration’s Nursing Expansion Grant Program.

“The grant actually comes from the department of Labor and it’s the first time they’ve offered a nursing faculty expansion grant and they saw the need for nursing faculty. Usually what we see is the need for nurses but not so much the need for nursing faculty,” said Welch.

Dr. Welch tells CBS 42 news this is a big deal for Capstone College of Nursing because she says it will stop the shortage of faculty.

“The money will be used to provide students who will become graduate students and they will be nurses from underserved areas in Alabama to go back and receive a masters in nursing education degree to be nurse educators in the state,” Welch said.

Welch’s project, BAMA Distance, aims to increase and diversify the number of nurse educators in Alabama through sustained partnerships between CCN, historically Black colleges and universities, and academic institutions with nursing student populations from underrepresented groups.