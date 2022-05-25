TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A University of Alabama police officer is being called a hero after he saved a woman from drowning in the Black Warrior River.

K-9 officer Albert Canzoneri tells CBS 42 he doesn’t consider himself a hero, the officer says he was just doing his job.

“Any police officer would have done it, it just happened to be my turn,” Canzoneri said.

On May 10, officer Canzoneri responded to the call of a distressed woman standing on a ledge at Manderson Landing. Upon arrival, officers were able to talk the woman off the ledge, but she still managed to run and jump into the water.

Without hesitation, Canzoneri took off his vest and utility belt and jumped into the Black Warrior River and pulled the woman to safety.

“No one wants to see a tragedy in front of their own eyes,” Canzoneri said. “So it felt natural to go in the water, that’s what every police officer signs up for.”

UAPD rewarded Canzoneri with the Police Medal of Honor for his heroic actions. He has been serving UAPD for seven years.