UA Physician Says On-Campus Quarantine Space Below 25% Capacity

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., (WIAT) — “Cautiously optimistic” remains the attitude of Dr. Ricky Friend at the University of Alabama as the physician provided an update on campus coronavirus testing and isolation efforts Wednesday.

Friend, who serves as dean of the College of Community Health Sciences (CCHS) and member of the UA Situational Response Team, pointed to a slight decline in the number of daily cases for the Tuscaloosa campus between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, despite an uptick in new cases overall during the testing period.

Since the beginning of classes on Aug. 19 for the Tuscaloosa campus, 1,889 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among students. Friend expressed his optimism, but did later mention the university had prepared for the possibility of another spike in new cases as a result of gatherings and travel over Labor Day weekend.

“I’m happy to report that positive trend has continued this week and should be reflected in the system’s next data release on Friday,” Friend said. “The numbers we have seen over the last five or six days are very encouraging, the number of daily positives, the number of active cases and the number of students in quarantine and isolation spaces continue to fall.”

The exact number of students currently in quarantine on the Tuscaloosa campus was not released, but Friend said less than 25% of the university’s 600 quarantine beds are occupied. The isolation space, he explained, is reserved primarily for on-campus residents and those testing positive who could were allowed to self-isolate at home.