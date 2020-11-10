UA offering free COVID-19 testing before holiday travel

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Students will soon be traveling their separate ways from campus at the University of Alabama as the holiday season approaches.

As this year looks a little different due to COVID-19, the University of Alabama is offering free coronavirus tests across campus to ensure that the virus is not traveling with students to holiday destinations.

Exit testing is joining exposure and symptomatic testing that is currently available to UA students. While exposure and symptomatic testing will be billed to students’ health insurance with the remaining amounts on student accounts, exit testing is free of charge. Testing can be scheduled online on the University’s website and students should bring their ACT card, CWID number and a driver’s license or government-issued ID.

Exit, weekday exposure and symptomatic testing is available now at Coleman coliseum during these dates and times:

Now through Nov. 13: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 16-20: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 23-24: 9 a.m. to noon

Then starting on Nov. 30, exit, weekday and symptomatic testing will b available at the East Campus Storm Shelter at these dates and times:

Nov. 30-Dec. 4: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 7-11: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From Dec. 14-18, students can make an appointment at the Student Health Center to have an exit or symptomatic COVID-19 test.

