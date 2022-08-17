TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) –- The Alabama Crimson Tide football season is just weeks away from kick-off at Bryant Denny stadium for the team’s home game opener. Thousands will pack the stadium to see Bama and Coach Nick Saban, but fans will also come to watch the Million Dollar Band play.

UA band member and drum major Chris Mack says members of the band, Crimsonettes and Color Guard teams are excited and can’t wait to take the field.

“The feeling when you play in Bryant Denny is electric. It’s very loud when you get on the field for pre-game and as soon as you play that first note, the stadium erupts,” Mack said. “It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had. I get tingles, I get shivers, it’s crazy.”

Every year, roughly 600 musicians audition but only 400 make the cut. For the past few weeks, the band has been practicing and rehearsing three times a day Monday through Friday. Band Director Dr. Ken Ozzello says all the hard work is necessary.

“It is fun to figure out what the personality of the band is,” Ozzello said. “It’s fun to see what the team will look like [since] every year is different. That makes it exciting to look forward to, too.”

Trombone player Bri Sorum says she is so proud to be a part of UA’s Millon Dollar Band.

“I think this band is so much fun to be a part of and it means so much more than just an activity,” Sorum said. “It’s fun to be back with my friends and get to learn a whole new show. It’s something we’ve never done before.”

The Million Dollar Band will play during the halftime show on Sept. 3 at Bryant Denny stadium when Bama plays Utah State.