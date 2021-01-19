UA accidentally sent out 7,500 negative COVID-19 test results to individuals

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama says 7,500 individuals mistakenly received an automated message saying they tested negative for COVID-19.

UA says the message was sent out due to a technical problem. They say it was quickly identified and those who received the email “in error” were notified directly via email and were also sent an apology.

The university released the following statement:

Yesterday afternoon a technical problem caused an automated UA COVID-19 (negative) test result email notification to be sent to more than 7,500 individuals. The technical problem was quickly identified and corrected. Everyone who received the message in error was notified directly via email with information and an apology. In keeping with our standing protocols, anyone who tests positive at UA facilities is contacted by telephone and provided detailed information and instructions for isolation. University of Alabama

No other information has been released at this time.