You’re in luck! Get a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme for St. Patrick’s Day

(NEXSTAR) — Krispy Kreme is going green for St. Patrick’s Day, and with a bit of luck, you can get a free doughnut.

Now through Wednesday, the chain is offering the Luck o’the Doughnuts collection, featuring four “charming luck-filled” doughnuts.

Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Gold Coins, and Lucky Sprinkles are all Original Glazed doughnuts dipped in white or green icing and decorated to complement their name, while Lucky Leprechaun is a Cookies and Kreme-filled doughnut dipped in green icing and decorated with stripes and a leprechaun hat.

“Make sure to get these tasty green treats before they magically disappear!” the company encouraged on Twitter.

Also, if you wear green on Tuesday or Wednesday, you will receive a free green “O’riginal Glazed” doughnut.

The special doughnuts are available at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada.