You can now rent an entire AMC theater for just $99

TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation Now) – If you’ve been itching to get back to a movie theater but are worried about COVID-19, AMC Theatres has a deal for you.

Starting at $99 plus tax, you can rent an entire auditorium for just you and your friends at AMC locations nationwide.

Groups of up to 20 people can enjoy private screenings of a range of movies from Halloween classics to family films and new releases.

There are more than 30 titles to choose from classics like “Jurassic Park” and “The Empire Strikes Back,” to family-friendly movies like “Monsters, Inc.” and “Madagascar,” and Halloween favorites like “Hocus Pocus.”

It costs $99 to rent older films, and new releases can cost between $149 and $349, depending on the movie and your location.

Popcorn and candy are not included in the deal, but you can order them in advance. AMC’s concession stands have gone cashless, so you’ll need to have a snack voucher. You can bring your own food, but AMC charges a $250 outside catering fee.

More information and reservations are available on AMC’s website.

AMC operates approximately 1,000 theatres worldwide.

NewsNation affiliate WFLA contributed to this report.

