Work from home: These are the top jobs for remote careers

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — This week’s Amazon career fair featuring more than 30,000 work-from-home opportunities with an average salary of $150,000 captured the attention of thousands of job seekers across the U.S. If there’s anything the coronavirus pandemic taught us, it’s that there’s a great valuable in finding a job with flexibility. And for that reason, many people are in search of careers where they can work from home.

FlexJobs reports more remote opportunites are available than ever with virtual employment opportunities soaring nearly 160% since 2005. During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, roughly 50% of employed Americans were working from home.

The folks at MarketWatch and FlexJobs put together a list of the top work-from-home job positions available.

Here are a few of their picks including salary information from PayScale:

Accountant, Average salary: $51,208

Engineer, Average salary: $85,670

Teacher/faculty member/tutor, Average salary: $45,938

Writer, Average salary: $49,804

Consultant, Average salary: $87,476

Program manager, Average salary: $52,044

Project manager, Average salary: $74,230

Customer service representative, Average salary: $38,807

Business development manager, Average salary: $73,000

Account manager/account executive, Average salary: $54,371

If you’re interesting in learning about more popular work-from-home positions, you can check out 10 additional opportunities from MarketWatch.

