Woman, unborn child killed in hit-and-run as police pursue DUI suspect in California, officials say

LANCASTER, Calif. (KTLA) — A woman and her unborn child were fatally struck by a drunken-driving suspect being chased by deputies in California, authorities said Tuesday.

The DUI suspect fled after the deadly collision, which occurred shortly after deputies began chasing their Dodge Ram pickup, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Officials did not say when the collision occurred, but a freelance videographer captured images of the aftermath around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

The video footage shows both the pickup and the victim’s car ended up on the sidewalk, with the pickup on its side near a traffic light and the victim’s car mangled and overturned near a fire hydrant.

The suspect was maneuvering recklessly when the chase began, then gained “a considerable distance” from the deputies, according to the sheriff’s release.

The Ram pickup ran a red traffic signal and collided with a Dodge Avenger sedan, officials said.

The pregnant victim was taken to a local hospital, where she and her unborn child died, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The pickup driver, meanwhile, fled the scene on foot. Deputies did not provide further information on the suspect or their possible whereabouts.

Traffic signals at the intersection lost power following the crash, according to sheriff’s officials.

Traffic detectives say they are still investigating.

