Woman arrested after driving through barricade outside Trump Tower in Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (WGN) — A 31-year-old woman was arrested after driving through a barricade outside Trump Tower, Chicago police said.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the woman was driving a Honda sedan when she intentionally drove around officers onto the sidewalk and struck a barricade outside Trump Tower.
Police said the woman was not injured and that charges are pending.
LATEST STORIES
- Thousands party in streets after Alabama win despite virus
- Florida agencies ramp up human trafficking awareness ahead of Super Bowl
- Sheldon Adelson, billionaire casino mogul and major GOP donor, dies at 87
- US asking states to speed vaccine, not hold back 2nd dose
- Florida deputy killed in crash was just 1 shift from retirement