Will mail and package delivery run on Labor Day?

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

(WHNT) — One common question as we approach the Labor Day holiday: Will I get mail or packages on Monday?

The United States Postal Service says post offices will be closed for retail transactions on Monday. Regular mail delivery will be suspended as well across Alabama and there will be limited mail collection at blue mailboxes in the state.

Priority Mail Express will continue to run; USPS officials said it’s open 365 days a year, including holidays.

Self-service kiosks will remain open. For a list of locations and services they offer with a debit or credit card, visit the USPS locator website.

According to the company website, FedEx will be closed for the most part on Labor Day. FedEx Office locations will have modified hours, with some locations closed; call your local location to confirm hours. Critical deliveries will still be made.

UPS will be closed, including UPS Store locations; the only service open will be critical deliveries.