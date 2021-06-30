WATCH: Bill Cosby makes exclusive appearance in bed on CBS 42 hours after being released from prison

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hours after he was released from prison and a court overturned his sexual assault conviction, comedian Bill Cosby made an exclusive appearance on CBS 42, lying in bed at his home.

During an interview with CBS 42’s Art Franklin Wednesday afternoon, Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt took his camera phone upstairs to briefly show Cosby.

“Who is that,” Cosby asked on-air.

Bill Cosby seen lying in bed at his home in Pennsylvania hours after being released from prison.

“That’s Art Franklin,” Wyatt said. “He’s just saying hello from CBS and that’s Mr. Cosby. Say hello Mr. Cosby.”

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturned the sexual assault conviction against Cosby due to an agreement he had made with prosecutor Bruce Castor back in 2005 that charges would not be brought against him. He was released later that afternoon after spending three years in prison.

For years, dozens of women have accused Cosby of drugging and raping them. He has always maintained his innocence.

Wyatt said now that Cosby’s conviction has been overturned, sexual assault charges can never be brought against him again.

“It’s over. It’s done,” Wyatt said. “They can never coin him as a sexual violent predator, they can never say ‘Rapist Bill Cosby.’ He’s ‘America’s Dad’ once again and an American icon and an American treasure.”

Earlier that day, Franklin also spoke with Ebonee Benson, who formerly worked alongside Wyatt as Cosby’s publicist. She said Cosby’s release was a victory.

“I just think that today is a victory for a man who did not have a fair trial,” Benson said. “It shows that when it works, it works.”

Benson said she always had hope that Cosby’s name would be cleared and that he would be able to come home.

“He just had to stay strong and he did. He never folded,” she said. “He stood on what he knew to be true: that he was innocent.”

Benson wrote a book, “To Kill a Legacy: The Bill Cosby Trials,” about her experiences through Cosby’s trials and what she and his team went through.