WATCH: Beachgoers form human chain to save Gulf swimmers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Good Samaritans on Panama City Beach formed a human chain after five swimmers became stuck in a rip current in the Gulf.

According to witnesses, beachgoers noticed a child caught in a rip current, then several people swam into the water in an attempt to save her.

In the video, you can see dozens of people forming a chain by linking arms to save the swimmers stuck in the Gulf.

Everyone involved in the event was reported to be safe, witnesses said.

