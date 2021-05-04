Toddler wanders into neighbor’s house alone; parents facing drug charges

by: George Stockburger/WETM,

GILLETT, Pa. (WETM) — Two parents are facing drug charges after they were found asleep while their 4-year-old son wandered into a neighbor’s home.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a neighbor came home to find their front door open. Inside they found their neighbor’s son wearing only a diaper.

When police searched for the child’s parents they found Tapanga McCartney and Thomas Raymond sleeping with a plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine and a glass smoking device near the bed.

A 1-year-old girl was found sleeping in a crib nearby.

State Police say McCartney and Raymond “were unaware of their son’s whereabouts” and that additional drug paraphernalia was found in the home.

Bradford County Children & Youth Services took custody of the two children, and Raymond and McCartney were taken into custody.

