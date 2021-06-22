Texas governor facing backlash over animal cruelty bill veto

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — #AbbottHatesDogs is trending on Twitter after Texas governor Greg Abbott vetoed the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act.

The bill would have made it illegal to chain and keep dogs outside in extreme weather without adequate shade, shelter or drinking water. It also called for a ban on chaining dogs with heavy metal equipment.

Proponents of the bill are taking to Twitter with the hashtag, posting photos of rescue dogs who were subject to abuse.

TX rescue dog Hans asks, "Why did you veto the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, Gov Abbott?" Answer: #AbbottHatesDogs pic.twitter.com/xrT5LOEBga — Diana Spain (@DianaSpain) June 22, 2021

I'm Piper. When I was just a little dog, a mean man beat me and locked me up without food until some nicer people rescued me. Then I found my fur-ever family and now I'm almost 15. But I still don't like mean men. #AbbottHatesDogs pic.twitter.com/idrSG6cz38 — Cindy (@CindyHoke) June 22, 2021

Some hashtag users are also employing #BetoLovesDogs, showing support for the former Texas congressman and 2020 Democratic president hopeful Beto O’Rourke, who is speculated to attempt to unseat Abbott.