EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Ohio are looking for three men they say ran over a woman trying to take down their license plate information.
According to Euclid police, the men were captured on surveillance cameras checking door handles in a condo parking garage on Sunday around 2 p.m.
The condo association president approached them, and the men got into a silver 2006 Chevy Impala or Malibu.
According to police, the suspects drove in reverse and hit the woman as she tried to take down their license plate information.
The woman suffered a serious head injury.
If you have any information, call police at 216-731-1234.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Dr. Scott Harris gives update on COVID-19 pandemic in Alabama, vaccine arrival
- Biden to introduce nominee for secretary of defense Wednesday
- FedEx driver dies after truck plunges from overpass in fiery crash
- Suspects run over woman in getaway attempt in Ohio, police say
- Authorities target ‘superspreader’ parties as virus cases rise in California