Police: Suspect in New York Hanukkah stabbing researched Hitler, synagogues

Ramapo police officers escort Grafton Thomas from Ramapo Town Hall to a police vehicle, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Ramapo, N.Y. Thomas is accused of stabbing multiple people as they gathered to celebrate Hanukkah at a rabbi’s home in the Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City. (AP Photo/Julius Constantine Motal)

NEW YORK (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Survivors reeling from the Hanukkah stabbing attack that sent five people to the hospital are feeling thankful today that it wasn’t much worse.

“It was truly a Hanukkah miracle,” witness Yisroel Kraus said. “If he would have come 10 minutes earlier, the house would have been packed. I don’t see a way we could have run.”

Instead, many fought, including Josef Gluck.

“I picked it up from the back,” Gluck said. “And I punched it in his face.”

Gluck was honored for his bravery and quick thinking. This as more details are coming out about suspect Grafton Thomas, who pleaded not guilty to the initial charges against him. He’s now facing 11 counts, including attempted murder and federal hate crimes after investigators say they found references to Adolf Hitler, so-called “Nazi culture,” the star of David and a swastika in a handwritten journal inside Thomas’ home. There is also an apparent reference to the black Hebrew Israelites.

Authorities say a person linked to the same movement were responsible for the killing of four people in and around the Jersey City kosher market just a few weeks ago. In what Grafton Thomas’ lawyer claims is the suspect’s handwritten resume, there is a line listing a time Thomas was a marine. CNN confirmed Thomas was a marine in 2002, but only lasted about a month. The undated resume describes him as “highly motivated” and lists “mental discipline,” “survival skills,” and “teamwork” as attributes.

Thomas’ attorney says he has suffered a long time with mental illness and is disturbed, but not filled with hate.

Gov. Cuomo counts this incident as the 13th anti-Semitic attack in New York in the last few weeks alone. New York Attorney General Letitia James is now promising action.

“We will be establishing a hate crimes task force and we will be again working with state a local officials to come up with some legislative fixes and solutions to address what we’ve been witness through the state of New York.”

In the meantime, the witnesses, victims, and orthodox community at large say they are now forced to overcome fear in their daily lives like never before.

“It’s shock, its terror,” rabbi Yisroel Kahan said. “Kids were afraid to go to sleep. people were calling me frantic.”

Thomas had been arrested twice before, where he was charged with menacing and reckless endangerment. The outcomes of those charges isn’t clear.

