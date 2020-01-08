Study: Alcohol-related deaths in US have doubled over past 20 years

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The number of Americans who have died from alcohol-related deaths more than doubled between 1999 and 2017.

According to a new study in the journal Alcoholism, Clinical and Experimental Research, deaths related to alcohol per year for those over the age of 16 went form 35,914 in 1999 to 72,558 in 2017 with the primary causes of death from alcohol-related symptoms can include liver disease, overdose from alcohol or alcohol mixed with drugs.

Of the roughly 2.8 million deaths in the United States in 2017, 2.6% involved alcohol.

The study was conducted over the course of 18 years, where researchers studied 1 million alcohol-related deaths. The research is based on a review of annual death certificates.

The study also showed that men died at a higher rate than women from alcohol. In addition, non-Hispanic American Indians and Alaska natives are also among the groups with higher risks of alcohol-related deaths.

However, researchers believe the actual number of deaths is an undercount due to death certificates often failing to capture the role alcohol plays in one’s death. For example, only about one in six drunk driving deaths is actually reported as being alcohol-related.

“Findings confirm an increasing burden of alcohol on public health and support the need for improving surveillance of alcohol‐involved mortality,” the study reported.

Those looking for treatment for alcohol or substance abuse can find resources at the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism here.

