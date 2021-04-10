Sheriff: Camper missing since Tuesday dies, wife rescued in Death Valley National Park

In this undated image released by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office shows campers Alexander Lofgren, 32, top, and Emily Henkel, 27. An Arizona tourist died and his wife was rescued Friday, April 9, 2021 after they went missing in Death Valley National Park. Alexander Lofgren, 32, and Emily Henkel, 27, were found on a steep ledge near Willow Creek in the California desert park but Lofgren was dead, according to a statement from the Inyo Creek Sheriff’s Office.(Inyo County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — An Arizona tourist has died and his wife has been rescued after their vehicle got two flat tires and they went missing in Death Valley National Park in California.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office says searchers on Friday reached 32-year-old Alexander Lofgren and 27-year-old Emily Henkel on a steep ledge in the California desert park.

Lofgren was dead. Henkel was flown to a Navy air base for medical treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Tucson residents were reported missing Tuesday after they failed to return Sunday from a camping trip in the park.

Their car, with two flat tires, was found Wednesday. They were spotted by air on Thursday.