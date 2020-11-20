Rudy Giuliani’s leaking hair dye takes social media by storm

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 19: Rudy Giuliani speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election, inside the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump, who has not been seen publicly in several days, continues to push baseless claims about election fraud and dispute the results of the 2020 United States presidential election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City mayor, has made recent headlines — but not for usual matters.

Giuliani led a press briefing Thursday on the Trump campaign’s unsupported claims of widespread voter fraud in the election.

Things got heated – so heated that at one point Giuliani began to sweat mid-conference and his hair dye dripped down his face on both sides.

Twitter did what Twitter does best and took full advantage of the situation, as you can see below:

Rudy leaking from both ears… pic.twitter.com/MJCp5s8sV7 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 19, 2020

Did anyone else think of #thefifthelement when they saw Rudy Giuliani today? 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/Rajz2tVKFf — Christopher Arce (@puerca_sucia) November 19, 2020

From shoo fly to ooze guy! pic.twitter.com/4QPzdYWjyZ — Spoonman (@Stan_Spooner) November 19, 2020

Rudy: The instructions say non-drip! I’m gonna sue the hair dye industry! pic.twitter.com/1CBbCeCYmf — Dion (@Noid68) November 19, 2020