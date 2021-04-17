The Peloton Tread+ poses serious dangers to small children and pets, the Consumer Product Safety Commission warned. (Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

NEW YORK — A popular Peloton product could cause serious injuries or death for small children and pets, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Saturday.

The CPSC issued a warning to consumers about the Peloton Tread+ exercise machine after receiving at least 39 reported incidents, including one death of a child.

Peloton released news of the child’s death by a Tread+ several weeks ago and the Consumer Product Safety Commission launched an investigation into the case.

“CPSC staff believe the Peloton Tread+ poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures, and death,” the agency said Saturday in a statement. “In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately.”

The CPSC released a video that shows the hazard the Tread+ poses to small children.

Warning, video content may be disturbing to some viewers

New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc. said in a news release that the warning was “inaccurate and misleading.” It said there’s no reason to stop using the treadmill as long as children and pets are kept away from it at all times, it is turned off when not in use, and a safety key is removed.

Here is what the CPSC says you should do if you have a Peloton Tread+

Stop using the Peloton Tread+ if there are small children or pets at home.

If you must continue to use it, only do so in a locked room to prevent access by children and pets.

Keep all objects, including exercise balls and other equipment, away from the treadmill.

When not in use, unplug the Tread+ and store the safety key out of reach of children.

Report any Peloton Tread+ incidents to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov or 800-638-2772.

Peloton is best known for its stationary bikes, but it introduced the treadmill about three years ago and now calls it the Tread+. It costs more than $4,000.

Sales of Peloton equipment have soared during the pandemic as virus-weary people avoid gyms and workout at home instead. The company brought in $1 billion in revenue in the last three months of 2020, more than double its revenue from the same period a year before.

