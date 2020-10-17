Panera becomes first chain to label climate-friendly foods

MIAMI BEACH, FL – NOVEMBER 08: A Panera Bread restaurant is seen on the day it is announced that the Panera Bread company is acquiring sandwich rival Au Bon Pain on November 8, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. The company did not disclose the terms of the acquisition of Au Bon Pain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Panera Bread will become the first food chain to label its items based on environmental impact.

The company said it’s working with World Resources Institute to unveil climate-friendly “Cool Food Meal” labels.

The labels are based on the type and quantity of ingredients. According to Fox Business, “dishes that qualify fall under a maximum threshold of greenhouse gas emissions in order to stay below the daily carbon footprint.”

According to Panera, the labels will be placed on about half of their entrees.

Labeled foods include, the Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt, Fuji Apple Chicken Salad and Broccoli Cheddar Soup.

“We were the first national brand to be transparent on calories, and now we are the first national brand to be transparent on our climate footprint,” Panera Bread CEO Niren Chaudhary said in an interview with Maria Bartiromo. “When we disclosed that [calories], it became an industry standard. We are hoping that carbon footprint disclosure will also become an industry standard.”

According to Fox, the demand for environmental products is on the rise with a recent survey showing 4 in 10 Americans want to eat more plant-based foods.

