OnlyFans sends creators email confirming new policy prohibits ‘sexually-explicit conduct’

This photo shows a phone app for OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their photos and videos, Thursday Aug. 19, 2021. A spokesperson says the site will ban “sexually explicit” starting Oct. 1 after requests from banking partners. (AP Photo/Tali Arbel)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — OnlyFans, a subscription website where viewers can pay creators for their content, has now limited what will be considered “acceptable use” of their site, prohibiting “sexually-explicit conduct” but allowing “nudity…as long as it is consistent” with the new policy.

In an email sent to OnlyFans creators and obtained by CBS 42, the site said that the new policy will go into effect Oct. 1. The email confirms earlier reporting about the policy change.

“The new policy will prohibit the posting of any new content containing sexually-explicit conduct,” the email said. “Content containing nudity will continue to be allowed as long as it is consistent with the policy.”

The site also said in the message that old content that doesn’t meet the new standards will also need to be removed.

“Existing content that does not meet the standards of the new policy will need to be removed before December 1, 2021,” the OnlyFans team said.

The email links to the full version of the new policy, which explicitly outlines exactly what constitutes “sexually-explicit conduct.”

OnlyFans said in the communication that the change is due to the platform’s partnerships with major financial institutions.

“Due to the size and rapid growth of the OnlyFans platform, where creators have earned over $5 billion dollars since inception, we must increasingly rely on large banking institutions and payment processors to facilitate payments between fans and creators,” the email said. “The new rules are necessary to comply with the requirements of these financial institutions and are the only way to help ensure the long-term sustainability of OnlyFans.”

OnlyFans has long been known for its sexual content, but in recent years, the site has promoted more generalized use of the websites by musicians, celebrities, and other creators.