Ocean Spray gives viral TikTok star a cranberry-colored truck

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (NewsNation Now) — Ocean Spray surprised TikToker Nathan Apodaca with a cranberry-colored truck after the success of his viral TikTok video.

Representatives from Ocean Spray and a local Nissan dealership gifted Apodaca at his RV in Idaho on Tuesday.

In the viral video, Apodac sipped juice and lip-synced to Fleetwood Mac song “Dreams” while riding a skateboard.

“Dear Nathan, Good vibes only! Love, Ocean Spray,” a note on the bright red truck read. The bed of the truck was filled with cases of his favorite drink.

Apodaca said he was happy to “give everybody a chance to smile.”

