Michigan child, 4, dies after being shot with pellet gun

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 4-year-old was killed Friday evening in Michigan, in what police are describing as an accidental shooting involving a pellet gun.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7 p.m. at a home in rural Blendon Township, but did not provide more specific information.

Deputies and firefighters responded following a report that the child had been shot with a pellet gun, and administered first aid. The 4-year-old died after being rushed to the hospital.

The child’s name was not included in an early Saturday release, nor was a gender listed.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown, with authorities saying only that it was accidental.

