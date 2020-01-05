Hezbollah vows to end US military presence in region

Protesters demonstrate over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran, Saturday Jan. 4, 2020. Iran has vowed “harsh retaliation” for the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed Tehran’s top general and the architect of its interventions across the Middle East, as tensions soared in the wake of the targeted killing. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has vowed to end America’s military presence in the Middle East.

He says U.S. bases, warships and soldiers are all fair targets, after a recent U.S. drone strike killed a top Iranian general.

In a speech Sunday, Hassan Nasrallah said: “The suicide attackers who forced the Americans to leave from our region in the past are still here and their numbers have increased.”

The comments further heighten tensions in a region on high alert and bracing for Iranian retaliation. President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb 52 sites in Iran if it retaliates by attacking Americans.

