Half-dozen cyclists in critical condition after driver strikes group participating in bike event

(NEXSTAR) – Several cyclists in Arizona were critically injured on Saturday morning after a driver struck a group of bikers participating in a “Bike the Bluff” event in the city of Show Low.

The suspect, described as a 35-year-old white male, attempted to flee the scene in his black Ford Super Duty truck. He was shot by police about a mile away from the scene, behind an Ace Hardware location.

The collision occurred at approximately 7:25 a.m., according to the Show Low Police Department. The driver’s vehicle struck multiple bicyclists, at least six of whom were transported to a local medical center by emergency responders, including one who was airlifted from the scene. Of those, four were in critical condition, and the remaining two were critical, but stable. Two or three additional victims with less serious injuries were admitted as walk-ins, according to Show Low police.

The suspect also in critical but stable condition.

“Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families at this time,” the police department wrote in a press release, which was also shared by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.

Navajo County’s Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) team is also “on standby” to provide support, the press release indicated.

Officials with Timber Mesa Fire urged local motorists to use extreme caution when traveling near the scene of Saturday morning’s “mass casualty event.” Roads had also been closed on the route where the incident occurred.

Show Low police say an investigation is ongoing.