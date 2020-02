PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WIAT) — The famed groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, did not see his shadow on Feb. 2, therefore predicting an early Spring.

The prediction marks the first time Phil has predicted an early Spring two years in a row since he predicted an early Spring in 2019. Punxsutawney Phil has only predicted an early spring 20 times since Groundhog Day was first celebrated more than 130 years ago.