GoFundMe account set for family of Enrique Cortez-Dubon

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The family of a child who died while his family was on vacation in Panama City Beach has set up a GoFundMe account for donations.

6-year-old Enrique Cortez-Dubon was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Monday near the beach at Shores of Panama, 9900 S. Thomas Drive, where he was staying with his family. His body was recovered in the water Tuesday about a half-mile east from where he went missing.

A family member wrote on the site that the family was raising $10,000 to pay for funeral expenses. The goal has already been exceeded but donations are still coming in.

“As many of you already know, we lost a precious member of our family my little cousin Enrique. This has been hard on us and my family is going through a rough time right now,” they wrote. “All your donations are going to be given to his dad Marcelino Cortez (my uncle) for funeral expenses. Enrique Cortez was taken away from this world way too soon by tragic accident.”

The organizer added that Enrique, “was unconditionally loved by his family and will be missed. Please keep my family in your prayers and we thank you in advance for your donations. RIP Mi Richelo.”

To find out how you can help visit here.