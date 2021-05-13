Freedom Rides Museum brings restored Greyhound bus, exhibit to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A restored vintage Greyhound bus that is part of the Freedom Rides Museum collection will visit Birmingham on May 19 as part of the 60th Anniversary of the Freedom Rides Commemoration.

Visitors will have the opportunity to board the vintage Greyhound bus and be immersed in some of the sounds, stories and songs of the Freedom Rides and view a suitcase exhibit encouraging you to envision what it would take to make such a journey.

The Birmingham Public Library’s Archives Department will also feature an exhibit of photos and documents associated with the Freedom Rides and will have a variety of circulating materials available for check-out.

Original Freedom Riders Catherine Burks Brooks and Rev. Clyde Carter will be on site, and food trucks will be in the Central Library parking lot.