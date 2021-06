BIRINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Disney released their new SparkShorts film “Out,” making it free and available to the public via YouTube in honor of Pride month.

The film, written and directed by Steven Hunter and produced by Max Sachar, “celebrates family, love, a rambunctious little dog and so much more”, according to the description.

You can watch the short below of by clicking here. The film is also available on Disney Plus.