Couple moves into 3D home

Eindhoven, Netherlands (WIAT) — The new tenants of Netherlands’ first 3d-printed house received their keys this week.

The retired couple took a tour of the two bedroom concrete bungalow, printed in 24 parts in a nearby factory. Grooves where the printer shuttled back and forth can be seen clearly on the walls of the 1,011 square-foot building.

Designers say the house fully complies with Dutch building standards and is the first of five in what they dub “project milestone”, with designs set to become more sophisticated in the future.



