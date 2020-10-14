Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend speaks out on her death

(CBS NEWSPATH) — On Wednesday, Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, went on “CBS This Morning” to talk to Gayle King about his girlfriend, whom was with he when she was killed by Louisville police officers March 13.

Walker said he and Tayloer were in bed watching a movie when police raided the apartment, as part of a narcotics investigation targeting Taylor’s ex-boyfriend. Kenneth Walker and Breonna Taylor do not have a criminal history, and no illegal drugs were found in the home.

“To the world, she’s just a hashtag, a picture, and all of that,” Walker said. “But to me it was much more. more than girlfriend too. I think that’s what I want the world to know the most. That was my best friend, the most important person to me pretty much on Earth and they took her.”

A grand jury accepted the Kentucky Attorney General’s recommendation not to charge any officers for Taylor’s death. Both the Louisville Metro Police Department and attorneys for three individual officers involved declined to comment.

