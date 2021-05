GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WIAT) — One family of bears decided to crash a pool party in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. Several Black Bears invaded the pool and tennis courts at a resort in Gatlinburg.

The video was shot by students who were celebrating at the vacation spot. In the video you can see the bear cubs frolicking in the water. Employees at the resort say they have never seen so many bears at one time.

