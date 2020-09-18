Baldwin County Coroner: 2 confirmed dead after Hurricane Sally

U.S. & World

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — During a press conference Friday morning, the Baldwin County Coroner confirmed 2 deaths related to Hurricane Sally. One person in Orange Beach, Alabama drowned. Another person in Foley, Alabama died during storm cleanup.

This story is developing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page