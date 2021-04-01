April Fool’s Day pranks that are not funny

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Keep it light on April Fool’s Day.

“If you would talk in therapy about it, probably not a good idea to do it as a prank,” advises Columbus counselor Luke Hampel.

Leading up to April 1, reminders on social media have popped up to be on the lookout for fake announcements from brands as well as fake announcements that many find hurtful or triggering of painful memories or current traumas.

Those can include:

Fake breakups or divorce announcements

Fake death announcements

Illness scares

Saying you are pregnant or have miscarried when you have not

“These things trigger a traumatic response,” Hampel said. “When we trigger a fear response, that’s when it’s not so much fun. We want our pranks to be lighthearted, funny, and keep us in that playful state rather than a state that’s fearful.”

Hurtful. A punch to the gut. Sadness. Grief. Anger. Frustration. Any of these feelings are normal if you see a fake pregnancy announcement today on April Fool's Day. All we know is, it's not funny. And we feel all the feels with you today. #pregnancyisnotajoke pic.twitter.com/sIzeBXzlb4 — FertilityAnswers (@MedAnswers_IVF) March 31, 2021

