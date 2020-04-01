Jeff Sessions talks Senate campaign amidst coronavirus pandemic, holds China responsible for outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Right now, the runoff for the Republican nomination in the U.S. Senate race is set for July 14 in Alabama.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who held the seat for 20 years before joining the Trump administration, will face former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville.

On Wednesday, Sessions spoke with CBS 42’s Art Franklin about how his campaign has been going despite the COVID-19 pandemic, what government response should be to it, as well as the blame he feels should be placed on China for the spread of the virus.

Watch the full interview with Sessions here.

