U.S. Senate campaign trail comes to an end

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’ve been drowning in election campaign ads, telemarketer calls vying for your vote, and automated messages that seem to disregard your attempts to opt-out, fortunately for you, there are just a few more days left before it’s over.

In a final campaign effort, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Tommy Tuberville, hosted a rally in Gardendale, encouraging voters to head to the polls on Tuesday. During the rally, he announced the event was the close of his campaign efforts.

“When I go out there and get in my car, I will have wrapped up this campaign for the US Senate seat,” said Tuberville. “And I have loved every minute of it.”

Incumbent Democratic Senator Doug Jones was also working hard to gather votes over the Halloween weekend. On Saturday, Jones hosted an in-person rally as a part of a series of bus tours across Alabama cities.

Jones has been denied by Tuberville in an offer to debate. Tuberville has also shied away from media interviews throughout the course of his campaign.

Tuberville has made his main campaign pitch aligned with President Donald Trump.

“When we win, you’re going to get someone like Donald Trump to work for you,” said Tuberville, alluding to himself.

While Jones is a freshman senator, he points to the work he has done to give himself a leg up over his republican competition.

“Look at all of the things we’ve done for the people of this state,” said Jones. “Redstone arsenal in Birmingham, veterans, farmers, military, healthcare workers. I’ve got a record that reflects Alabama.”

On Saturday, Jones said Tuberville owes it to voters to share his stance on big and small issues alike. He gave a dig at the former Auburn football coach and the president.

“People keep calling him coach,” said Jones. “He’s just a water boy for Donald Trump. That’s it. If you want to use a sports analogy, he’s just Donald Trump’s water boy.”

Absentee in-person voting ended on October 29. The state has broken its record for absentee votes, with over three times as many ballots cast absentee as in the 2016 election.

To look up your polling location for November 3, click here.

