U.S. Government plans to have 300 million vaccines by January

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As dozens of companies like Moderna, Pfizer and Astra-Zeneca work on a COVID-19 vaccine, the big question is — when a vaccine is out — who will get priority to receive treatment?

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, shows you how those scenarios could play out.

The U.S. government hopes to roll out 300-million COVID-19 vaccines by January.

“Testing will be important to understand who has it, who is at risk for getting it, and who may get really sick.” Bill Morice

Doctors say the vaccine should be prioritized for the elderly, those with existing health conditions, medical workers, pregnant women and people of color.

“We are only going to accomplish this if we have wide spread community buy in like polio in 1950. Everyone knows we have to do this to keep our community safe, state safe and country safe from the virus.” Teri Anulewicz

Some groups like the Georgia vaccine choice say there could be reproductive health risks with vaccines.

“Some folks who aren’t anti vaccine but worry about the pace that this vaccine is being developed” Teri Anulewicz

The mayo clinic says logistics could make the vaccinations even more complicated if people have to get multiple doses.

“Even when vaccines are available we are going to have to understand, how they work, how effective they are and have enough available for individuals. It’s quite likely that you will need multiple and that you won’t just have a single vaccination to make someone protected, so.” Bill Morice President MAYO Clinic Labs

Doctors say 8 out of 10 people will need a vaccine to get herd immunity — unless a majority of people recover through natural infection and develop antibodies.

“I am seeing folks on FB and social media who say they won’t get a vaccine, and there a lot of folks who say they won’t make their kids get a vaccine and don’t believe in a mandated vaccine.” Teri Anulewicz

Congress has allocated around 10-billion dollars for the vaccine effort through supplemental funding including the cares act.