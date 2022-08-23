WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Oakman residents have been arrested and charged with abuse of a woman’s corpse Tuesday.

According to a post on the Walker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Oakman residents Jordan Allen Lopez, 23, and Kayla Michelle Black, 27, were arrested on charges of abuse of a corpse in connection to a Tuscaloosa woman’s death.

On Aug. 4, Cayla Michelle Garner, 30, of Tuscaloosa was reported missing to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, her body was found later the same day in a vehicle off of Dixie Springs Rd in Oakman by a woman who stopped to show her grandson a pond in the area.

The cause and manner of death is still pending autopsy and toxicology by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. Investigators say the case remains under investigation.