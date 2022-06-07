TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — During the World Games, two vendors from Tuscaloosa will be selling their products outside Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

Poppin Sisters Popcorn and Treats sells 16 flavors of gourmet popcorn. Co-Founder Marleshia Hall says this is the biggest stage for her business and is thankful for the opportunity.

“It’s great to be chosen and to have such a great opportunity,” Hall said. “We are excited about being able to introduce the world to Poppin Sisters Popcorn.”

Yolanda Knox is the owner of Araya Sunshine, a small business that specializes in scented candles. She is also thankful for the opportunity to be a vendor on a large stage at the World Games.

“It is the biggest thing to happen to me in my whole life in my 52 years,” Knox said. “For our company, it’s a huge game changer and it changes everything and propels us to a lot more than I dreamed we could do.”

Both businesses tell CBS 42 they predict their sales will increase between 30 and 50 percent during the World Games. As the only Tuscaloosa vendors for the event, Hall and Knox hope this experience will take their businesses to another level.