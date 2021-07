BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been shot in Bessemer, a police official has confirmed.

The shooting occurred in the area of 32nd Court and Holbrook Avenue in Bessemer at around 7 p.m.

The male and female victims were traveling in a car when they were shot, according to Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department. The victims’ injuries are not life-threatening.

No more information is available at this time.

