Two shot on the Causeway near Ralph and Kacoo’s

by: WKRG Staff and Kimber Collins

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) –The Spanish Fort Police Chief says two people were shot near Ralph and Kacoo’s on the Causeway during a custody exchange.

The shooting happened near the Chocolatta Bay Boat Launch which is located near Ralph and Kacoo’s. A manager at the restaurant says it happened at the boat landing near the business and not inside.

One person was shot with a shotgun, police say. Another was shot with a pistol. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A child was taken with his mother back to the Spanish Fort Police station.

The Spanish Fort Police Chief says there are no charges yet. They are waiting for the two shot to be released from the hospital and questioned.

Police say there is no shooter at large.

Spanish Fort Police continue to process the scene and collect evidence.

