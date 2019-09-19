Two people wanted for questioning after two burned bodies found in car

BUFFALO, NY – (WIAT & CBS) Police in Buffalo, New York confirmed Thursday that there were two bodies in a burned car found earlier this week in their city.

During an afternoon press conference, a spokesman for the Buffalo New York Police Department says the vehicle was completely incinerated. The vehicle has nothing more than ashes for contents and that it is now considered a homicide case.

Authorities believe the car that was found burned was a rental.

Buffalo Police hold a press conference in the investigation of several humans remains found in a burned car LIVE NOW: Buffalo Police hold a press conference in the investigation of several humans remains found in a burned car in New York. Officials say the car was a rented vehicle. Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, September 19, 2019

The Police department is now searching for two people of interest who were shown in surveillance video leading a child. The child is believed to be the one who was later found on a porch in the West Side area after the vehicle bursts into flames.

Three-year-old Noelvin from Florida was found on a porch on Potomac Avenue Monday morning.

While police from both Buffalo and Florida search for answers in how he got there and where his parents are, the boy’s grandmother Zenaida Colon wants full custody.

Because the boy’s parents are still missing, he will stay in the custody of Child Protective Services.



The boy’s grandmother, Colon says she is working with Child Protective Services and they are inspecting her home in Orlando.



This is an ongoing investigation.