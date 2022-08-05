Tuscaloosa Police presence near Shamrock Downs Apartment complex following stabbing (Photo courtesy of Tim Reid).

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening.

Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m.

Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital. Officers are not looking for any additional people involved at this time.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating the scene.

