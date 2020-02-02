Coroner identifies father killed in Birmingham fire trying to save 2-year-old daughter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (2/3): The Jefferson County Coroner has identified one of the two victims of a deadly house fire Sunday.

According to the coroner, 38-year-old Shaun DeAngelo Sanders was killed in the fire that broke out just before 4:30 a.m.

According to the victims’ family, Sanders was killed after he ran back into the home to try and save his 2-year-old daughter. The 2-year-old also passed away in the fire.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

—

ORIGINAL (2/2): Two people, including a young child, were killed in an early morning fire Sunday.

According to Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo with Birmingham Fire and Rescue, firefighters were called to a house fire at 4:27 a.m. in the 4200 block of 8th Avenue North. Five people were inside the home and two people were able to get out. An adult male and a 2-year-old were killed.

A 10-year-old child was transported to a local hospital. A firefighter was also injured and transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The home is considered a total loss and, according to Carrillo, it is unknown whether smoke detectors were installed inside the home.

The identities of the victims have not yet been publicly released and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

